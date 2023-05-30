CLARKSVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — A 90-acre wildfire in Calhoun County near Highway 20 was 30 percent contained Tuesday morning.

Volunteer firefighters and the Florida Forest Service have been fighting the blaze since Monday afternoon.

The fire is near Augie’s World RV Park and Campground. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said a property owner started the blaze as a prescribed burn but it grew out of control. They added that the property owner had a burn permit.

The fire shut down parts of Highway 20 Monday but the roadway was back open Tuesday morning.