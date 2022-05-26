PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach officials said they received a permit application Monday from Monster Entertainment for a concert on July 1st.

Monster, along with Peachtree Entertainment, Summit Entertainment and Live Nation hope to Brantley Gilbert and Jelly Roll to Aaron Bessant Park.

The two acts are part of the “Son of the Dirty South” tour.

Promoters have already sold tickets online. The site shows VIP tickets are sold out.

The permit must now be approved by the Panama City Beach Police Department and city manager.

City law requires at least a 60 day lead time for large events on the Fourth of July Weekend. But there is a procedure for processing late applications.

City officials have rarely issued permits for events on big weekends because resources are stretched thin.