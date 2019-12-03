City partnership made official

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Two cities in Bay County are officially in business together after Panama City Beach City Council approved an employee interchange agreement on Monday.

The agreement is with the city of Mexico Beach and will allow Assistant to the City Manager, Mario Gisbert to work for both cities. The council voted unanimously on the matter at a special meeting on Monday afternoon.

Mexico Beach city officials approved the plan last week.

Panama City Beach named Holly White as their interim City Manager at the meeting as well. They then made Gisbert the assistant to the city manager, allowing him to work part-time in both cities.

“This allows me to work for Mexico Beach from now through March 18, which is my contract. It allows me to help them out for whatever they need but still provides services to Panama City Beach as they need it as well,” Gisbert said.

Gisbert will work three days in Mexico Beach a week. The city will then reimburse Panama City Beach for Gisbert’s hourly rate.

“With the devastation that Mexico Beach has incurred, we cannot back up. So I think what became available to us is really, as unfortunate as the situation for what created this, but we are just blessed that we have a city that is willing to do this,” said Mexico Beach Mayor Al Cathey.

Cathey says this also allows Mexico Beach to relax for a while after the devastating loss of City Administrator, Andy Anderson.

“This allows us to sort of catch our breath. Let the holidays get through. Let us sort of get our feet back under us. Get somebody in charge so the employees know who they answer to, have a good chain of command. We will address that at maybe the first of the year but we’re not going to deal with that right now,” Cathey said.