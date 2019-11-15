City officials planning to conduct pay study

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach City Officials say they are having a hard time getting new city employees hired.

Currently, the city has 14 full-time positions available.

To get these jobs filled, the city council decided they want to find out what’s making the search so tough and what they can do better to entice people to work for them.

At Thursday night’s City Council meeting, the five elected officials discussed conducting a pay study.

“It’s going to take all of our job descriptions and part of that study is literally brushing off our current job descriptions, ask the employees what they actually do. We are going to try and compare it to municipalities that are similar in size, similar in tourism,” said City Manager Mario Gisbert.

Gisbert says the study will allow the council to see what their pay scale should be in order to compete with comparable cities.

“It also looks at the benefits. So it looks at our retirement, it looks at our sick leave, our holidays. All those things and how we treat our customers, the quality of the equipment that we provide our customers. All those things help us retain the workforce,” Gisbert said.

One reason Gisbert says they are having trouble is due to Hurricane Michael.

“It is an employees market, not an employers market. It’s just a lack of workforce. Because of the hurricane, we have a lack of housing which means it’s harder to have the people here but what we’re trying to do is entice the people where they have a good job and good career within the city of Panama City Beach,” Gisbert said.

The city has conducted these studies in the past but it’s been a couple of years. Then, they worked with Evergreen Solutions LLC, however, this time around they could be moving in a different direction.

“We would like to do a full RFQ, request for qualification, for people that actually do the pay plan studies. Sometimes getting a fresh look is helpful. Again, we’re going out for an RFG. It doesn’t mean we won’t go back with the same company. We’ll just see what the competition shows and if the present company is still the best, we will keep them but if not, we might go to another,” Gisbert said.

Gisbert says RFQs are normally posted for about two weeks before consideration.

To see all the job listings within the city, click here.