City officials can expect meetings with Walton County officials on the Mobility Plan

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The cities of DeFuniak Springs, Paxton, and Freeport can expect to meet with the Walton County Planning Department about the mobility plan.

“The plan is massive, it’s hard to understand,” said the Planning Manager Kristen Shell.

The Walton County Board of Commission listened to the first hearing of the Mobility Plan Thursday, April 27. They want to set more meetings and public hearings for clarification.

“Just to provide the cities with more opportunity for input,” said Shell.

There have been concerns, one of those, to eliminate the proportionate fair share fee and implementing just a mobility fee.

“To generate revenue to help pay for infrastructure as new people move to the community or new development moves to the community,” said Shell.

Another is the addition of a connector road from Highway 98 to county road 30A in South Walton.

“The board really wants to make sure that this being a long-term plan, something that affects the entire county, and it is something new for the county,” said the County Public Information Manager Louis Svehla.

County officials said the next meeting residents can voice their concerns or questions will be on May 11 in DeFuniak Springs.

Since the mobility plan is so vast, the planning the department wanted to make it easier for residents of the community to understand it so they added a link to the county website. That added link shows how your demographic will be affected by this long-term plan.