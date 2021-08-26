City of Springfield presents plans for new city complex

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Springfield held a workshop to discuss their plans for a new city complex.

They lost their city buildings almost three years ago during Hurricane Michael.

Springfield police and firefighters had to move into temporary trailers and city officials had to cram into the Springfield Library.

Springfield Mayor Ralph Hammond said this has made working difficult.

“We work with what we got and this is going to be a beautiful addition for the city and Bay County,” Hammond said.

At Thursday’s workshop, they presented 3-D visuals and blueprints of the new city complex which will include a brand new public works department, fire department, city hall, and police department.

“It’s probably going to be the best thing Springfield has ever had,” Hammond said.

And it can’t come soon enough. The police and fire departments are currently in trailers and have to make plans to evacuate during emergencies.

This was something Hammond said they had to face when Tropical Storm Fred came through.

“It’s going to help us all the way around, we don’t wanna get to the point where emergency services have to leave the city to be secure, so we are working around for their security and safety.”

Hammond said the project will cost the city $15 million and they will be using FEMA funds. They hope it will be finished in two years.

“One step at a time its been a long procedure,” Hammond said. “We’ve got a long ways to go hopefully within the next two years we will have a new city hall or city complex.”

The complex will be located at 11th Street and Transmitter Road which he said will be more centrally located for Springfield residents.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Panama City Beach residents will see an increase in stormwater assessment fees

Lynn Haven may face heavy rain from Ida just weeks after Fred flooding

Panama City Weather 8-26-2021

Additional beach accesses added in South Walton to combat Customary Use

Tropical Storm Ida: Hurricane Hunters find depression strengthened to storm, northern Gulf Coast in forecast path

Rutherford high schoolers giving away 21 tiny libraries

More Local News

Don't Miss