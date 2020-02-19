City of Parker drawing interest for apartment projects

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — The city of Parker is drawing interest from a developer on possible apartment projects.

At a city meeting Parker mayor Rich Musgrave informed the council that a Georgia developer working with a local broker has inquired about the Parkway Garden Apartments and the vacant property by the Tyndall-DuPont Bridge known as East Bay Flats. Few years ago East Bay Flats was planned to be an apartment complex with over 200 units and now the new developer is interested in going back to those plans. Musgrave hopes these preliminary talks turn into fully realized projects.

“I’m keeping my fingers crossed, I hope that comes to pass because that would be much needed for not only our community but also for Tyndall. Especially contractors they won’t have any trouble in renting up all 248 apartments I’m sure,” said Musgrave.

The La Brisa Inn had also previously drawn interest from an another developer, however Musgrave said that those talks have halted. Despite that the mayor noted how glad he was that the city has been receiving inquiries post Hurricane Michael.

“There was a period of time when it was just kind of like a black hole, we didn’t hear anything. Of course we were focused on cleaning up the city, getting all the debris gone, trying to make sure the structures that need to be done away with through code enforcement. A lot of them have already been leveled they’re sitting with pads, so there is a lot of developable properties right now and we’re looking forward to people coming in,” explained Musgrave.