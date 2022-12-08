PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Parker City officials celebrated the growth of their community on Thursday afternoon.

Community leaders cut the ribbon on the brand-new East Bay Flats apartment complex off Tyndall Parkway at the foot of the Dupont Bridge.

The 270-unit apartment complex is one of the largest projects to be completed in Parker.

It has amenities like a luxury pool, a fitness center, and 26 boat slips.

Parker Mayor Andrew Kelly said he hopes this is only the beginning of the city’s future growth.

“This is a huge thing for Parker, which is a game changer for us,” Kelly said. “I’ve been the mayor for 18 months. This is the largest construction that we’ve had in that period of time. The last mayor obviously kicked it off, and I’m here to finish it. And as the city grows and as you come from our brand new Air Force Base, when it’s built, the first thing you see is this apartment complex.”

East Bay Flats is only a mile away from Tyndall and should provide a great housing option as more missions return to the Air Force Base.