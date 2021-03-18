City of Parker appoints Volunteer Fire Chief, Andrew Kelly, as interim Fire Chief

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — The Parker City Council called a special meeting on Thursday to appoint an interim Fire Chief.

The council followed their chain of command and announced the current chief of volunteer firefighters, Andrew Kelly, would take over as interim Fire Chief.

Kelly said the rumors going around that Pergande stepped back as a result of the firefighters causing him stress are simply not true.

He said he and Pergande were fighting a fire last Friday when Pergande was injured at the scene and was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Pergande has been on sick leave and has not been able to perform his duties as chief since last week.

“Whoever…I know who initiated that rumor and I don’t know why they did that if there was some political reasons for it, but the bottom line is, is that Pergande and I have been together for 18 years,” Kelly said. “I’m going to support him now and I’ll support him again. You know we have fought hundreds and hundreds of fires together I’m not going to change now.”

Kelly said there will be no major changes to how the fire department operates while he acts and interim chief. He said the goal was to help the city and Pergande until he is able to return to work.