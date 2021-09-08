City of Panama City to host 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This Saturday will be the 20th anniversary of the day that changed the course of history.

The City of Panama City is hosting a special event in honor of those that lost their lives in the September 11, 2011, terrorist attacks.

The 9/11 Memorial Ceremony will be held on Saturday and give community members time, either in-person or virtually, to reflect on the innocent lives that were stolen on that day

It will include a moment of silence, patriotic music, 21 gun salute, the tolling of the bell, and remarks from local officials.

City Manager Mark McQueen said it is important to never forget those who sacrificed their lives on that day.

“More importantly this is a time for us to honor those who lost their lives on that date, as well as the significance of those first responders that attempted to rescue and certainly they gave up their lives in service to their country,” McQueen said.

The Memorial Ceremony will be held outside at the City Hall and will begin at 8:45 a.m.

The intersection of Grace Avenue and 5th Street and adjacent blocks will be closed to through traffic to allow for social distancing and parking for firefighting apparatuses and police patrol vehicles.

City Hall will be accessible from Jenks Avenue by the Skate Park and from the intersection of W. 6th Street and Grace Avenue.

The ceremony will be live-streamed on the City of Panama City’s website and Facebook page for those who want to attend virtually.