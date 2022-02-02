BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City has issued a precautionary water boil notice for residents living on Mallory Drive west of 707 Mallory Drive to the end of the road and all homes on Brently Circle.

According to a news release, due to emergency water valve repairs made on Wednesday, February 2, a loss of water pressure was experienced. Therefore, a precautionary boil water notice has been issued for this area.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is

safe to drink.

Consumption includes brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, and homemade ice.

Tap water may be used for showering, baths, shaving and washing, so long as care is taken not to swallow or allow water in eyes or nose or mouth.

Children and disabled individuals should have their bath supervised to ensure water is not ingested.

The time spent bathing should be minimized. Though the risk of illness is minimal, individuals who have recent surgical wounds, are immunosuppressed, or have a chronic illness may want to consider using bottled or boiled water for cleansing until the notice is lifted.

If you have any questions, please call the Public Works Department at (850) 872-3000