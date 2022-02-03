BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City has issued a precautionary water boil notice for W. 33rd Street, Kings Harbour Road, S. Harbour Circle, Queen Circle, W. 30th Ct, and Foxworth Drive.

Due to emergency mainline repairs on Thursday, a loss of water pressure was experienced. You may experience discolored water approximately 24 hours after your water has been restored, according to city officials.

This “precautionary boil water notice” will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

If you have any questions, you may contact the Public Works office at 850-872-3000.