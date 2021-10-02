City of Lynn Haven unveils historical marker at Cain Griffin Park

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Lynn Haven revealed a historical marker at Cain Griffin Park in honor of two families that have deep historical roots in Lynn Haven on Saturday.

The Cain Griffin families were the first two black families to settle in Lynn Haven.

The city honored the families by naming the park after them, but after Saturday they officially have a historical marker that reveals the history of these families and how they remain an integral part of this community.

A member of the Griffin family, Charlotte Marshall, said it’s important to recognize the history and to leave a footprint.



“That’s what today means. We are leaving a footprint for those that come behind us, so they will know what happened in Lynn Haven and what the history, part of the history, is all about,” Marshall said.

Marshall said Saturday was an extra special moment, because the two oldest members of the families, Former Mayor of Lynn Haven Sharon Sheffield and Robert Cain, were both able to be there for the unveiling.