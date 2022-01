LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Lynn Haven will hold a public workshop discussing the Rails to Trails and Marina Island Projects on Wednesday, January 5.

This is an open forum. Construction Management and Development Inc. President, Scott Stay, and Project Manager, Joel Brown, will be presenting.

The meeting will take place at 905 Pennsylvania Avenue in Lynn Haven beginning at 5:00 p.m.

To send in questions, you can email bjanke@cityoflynnhaven.com if you cannot attend.