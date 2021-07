LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Lynn Haven is on a mandatory boil water notice after water plant #2 got struck by lightning on Thursday.

Water plant #1 is also out because it’s under maintenance.

According to a Facebook post, Public Utilities is working on getting it fixed and running again.

Lynn Haven City officials say they will need about two days to complete sampling, so the boil water notice could last a couple of days.

Until further notice, boil tap water or use bottled water.