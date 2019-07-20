City of Lynn Haven hosts hurricane preparedness day

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Lynn Haven hosted a free hurricane preparedness day on Saturday at Sharon Sheffield Park.

The city partnered with local agencies like the American Red Cross Association and Salvation Army to help educate the public. Their goal is to help the community learn what to do if another big storm hits the area.

They gave away 10 free sandbags to Lynn Haven residents who showed a valid ID or water bill.

Special project coordinator, Evgeniya Stetsenko, says the people in Bay County need to be ready, in case another hurricane hits the Panhandle.

“There is a lot of different things that people can do to prepare, so that is why we collaborated with several vendors and they can provide information on what you need to know, how to prepare, how to get your house ready, how to get your family ready, your kids and your pets,” said Stetsenko.

The event also featured a pet clinic, where cats and dogs could get vaccines, micro chipping and nail clippings.