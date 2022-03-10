BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Lynn Haven held another workshop to discuss a major project they want to bring to the area on Thursday night.

This is the second workshop to discuss the Marina Island Project.

Marina Island Group Developers presented two different plans for a new 176-acre community that they want to bring to Lynn Haven.

They said they want this to be modeled after the Rosemary Beach community.

“Tonight was the first time we have been able to see the master plan that they’ve put together. This is not their first workshop. We had a previous workshop in January in which they came to us and told us what their plans are introducing themselves to us and giving us projections as to how this process would work and they came back tonight with their first presentation on their master plans,” Lynn Haven Mayor Jesse Nelson said.

Commissioners asked questions and raised their concerns, one concern being that this project would never be completed.

Developers said it will take 15-20 years to finish.



“The other concern would just be how would it impact residents that would be living in the entry points to that project, also the potential for affordable housing, as well as congestion in that area, but those are just some of the concerns expressed by the commission but overall it seems as if the commission was excited and happy about what we received tonight,” Nelson said.

Nelson said they want the community to be residential and less like a resort.

A place for residents, businesses, and even schools.



“We hope that this just brings another distinct area to our city. We are hoping this brings us a little more identity, a little more flavor to Lynn haven and continue to grow us as Bay County’s family-friendly city,” Nelson said.

They plan to have several more workshops discussing the plans for the Marina Island Project.