City of Callaway shows support for Tyndall

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The city of Callaway is showing how much they appreciate Tyndall Air Force Base and hoping to help bring new fighter jets to base.

In a special meeting on Tuesday, the commission gathered and passed a proclamation of support.

Tyndall is possibly getting two new fighter jets to the base that would bring thousands of people to the area.

Mayor Pamn Anderson says the base is a crucial part of their city and the entire county so ensuring their success is vital for the entire area.

To show support ahead of an Environmental Impact Statement evaluation, Anderson says she’s collected 150 letters of support to send to the Air Force.

“You never know what’s going to come up in an environmental impact statement and I think that it’s important that the people doing that study know that the community is behind Tyndall Air Force Base,” Anderson said.

Tyndall is possibly getting F35s and MQ9s.

