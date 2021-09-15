City of Callaway plans to fix Cherry Street

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — When it rains in Callaway, Cherry street can become a real challenge for drivers.

The city has resurfaced it several times, but stormwater runoff and flooding continue.

City leaders are planning a major overhaul to include repaving, resurfacing, and adding sidewalks to the street.

Callaway City Manager Ed Cook said the project will be completed in two phases.

“Phase one will be addressing all the stormwater runoff issues phase 2 will be resurfacing and adding sidewalks to both sides,” Cook said.

The project will include all the east side of Cherry street, from Tyndall Parkway to Star Avenue.

The total cost of the work will be a little more than $5 million dollars.



“We have got multiple funding sources for that. We’ve got a million dollars from state appropriations that we will put towards the paving, Cook said. “We’ve also got lap money that will be coming up within the next couple of years, which will put sidewalks on one side which of course the drainage on Cherry street we will be using the ARPA money to redo that.”

Cook said the city’s share will only be about $1 million for one of the sidewalks. The estimated time for the work will be 18 to 24 months.

Before the work starts, the Florida department of transportation will have to sign off on the project.