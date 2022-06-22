APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Good quality drinking water is a necessity of life, but people in Apalachicola said that’s not always the case for them.

Apalachicola city officials received a grant for water testing, which they said is the first step to improving the system.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has awarded the city of Apalachicola a state grant to find out how much work they need to do on the water system.

Apalachicola City Manager Travis Wade said the $147,000 grant will allow them to test the city’s water quality and decide what they should do next.

“Our goal is ultimately to provide water to your taps that you can be confident in that you know there is no bacteria, there is no THMs. That it is as good of water as you’re gonna get out of a plastic bottle,” Wade said.

The city uses three wells as the primary water source.

If any two of them stop working, it becomes necessary to issue a boil water notice due to low water pressure.

The most recent boil water notice lasted two weeks.



“Once this study is done we will know exactly what we have to do to provide quality water to the citizens of Apalachicola,” Wade said. “If we need to do a filtration system, if we need to do any kind of other additives in the water, we will know exactly what we need to do for this, then we can find the funding to make it happen.”

Wade said it hurt local business owners, among others.



“Drinking water is the important thing a city can provide if you don’t have drinking water in your town then you don’t have a town,” Wade said. “Your restaurants can’t work and your seafood businesses can’t work. You can’t wash clothes, you can’t take a bath, you can’t drink water.”

Wade said they are not sure how long the testing will take.