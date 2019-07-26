City Council sets final requirements as search for new city manager begins

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach officials are finalizing conditions before searching for a new city manager. This after Mario Gisbert announced his retirement at the beginning of July.

During Thursday morning’s council meeting, the final requirements, as well as conditions, were decided.

The council agreed they would prefer someone who worked as a city manager in a bigger city.

The council also deciding how to go about the search.

They could’ve conducted the search in three ways. The first option was hiring a head hunter to complete the process. The second was to have a completely in-house search and the third option was a hybrid of the two.

The council unanimously agreed to use the hybrid approach and placed a $20,000 spending cap for the head hunters service.

The final decision made was whether or not to give the new city manager an option of the city’s pension plan or using a separate 401k.

Currently, to receive a pension from the city, employees must work for 10 years.

The council agreed the new person will have the option on which direction they’d like to go.

Councilman Geoff McConnell says giving the new person this option may entice more people to want the job.

“I think that’s going to be very important. A lot of folks come in, they’re not really expecting to be a city manager for 10, 20, 30 years, they know it’s a short term deal so they want to be able to have some funding to go with them as they go to the next position and I think that’s critical.”

Gisbert’s last day with the city will be March 18, 2020.