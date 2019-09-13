City Council moves forward with search for city manager

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach City Council is taking steps forward in searching for a new city manager.

Current city manager, Mario Gisbert announced his retirement at the beginning of July.

The council then decided they will use a hybrid approach of city resources and a head hunter to find a replacement.

On Thursday night, the council approved a contract with Colin Baezinger and Associates during a city council meeting to help with the search.

Mayor Mike Thomas says the city has partnered with Baezinger in the past and he’s someone they trust.

“He does a good job. It’s what they do for a living. They know everybody, people respect them. They know that they can count on what they say is fact. He knows how to put the questions together for people,” Thomas said.

Thomas says the next step is for Baezinger to meet with the council.

“The council will explain to him what they’re looking for in a manager and what they want him to go find and from that direction, he’ll go out and put out some literature and try to find somebody for us to look at,” Thomas said.

The contract will cost the city $21,000 dollars.

Gisbert’s last day with the city is March 18, 2020.