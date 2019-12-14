City Council looks to speed up CRA construction

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A new phase of Front Beach Road will soon be under construction in part of Panama City Beach’s community redevelopment agency’s plan.

The CRA is focused on updating and reconstructing a new look on Front Beach.

Work on phase three will begin at the beginning of 2020. This is a segment from State Road 79 to Lullwater.

In hopes of getting things moving faster though, the city council discussed bonding money.

The council discussed the option at Thursday night’s city council meeting with the city attorney.

Mayor Mike Thomas says they’re considering two 40 million dollar bonds that would allow them to work on lateral roads as well as Front Beach.

He says they have the money to start on phase three but are also working with county officials to ensure the county has the money they need.

“The county and the city had meetings as to where they need some of this money back, we’re going to figure out what we can bond and get it dealt in there to some that we need and see if we can turn some back to them if we can and finish this thing as quick as we can and that way they get all of it back,” Thomas said.

This option is still in its early stages of discussion as the city’s staff was instructed to bring back more information on these options to future meetings.

