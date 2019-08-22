City council looks to add more safety measures on beach

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After passing their first Beach Safety Ordinance of its kind, the Panama City Beach City Council is now looking to pass a separate ordinance that will add more resources on the beach.

At Thursday mornings council meeting, they had their first reading of a Personal Floatation Devices ordinance.

This ordinance would require all commercial huts on the beach to have two United States Coast Guard approved level four floatation devices.

The ordinance would also give businesses along the beach the option to sell their own type of floatation devices.

“I do feel like it’s progress putting those flotation devices down there because it’s been proven that people will go in the water anyhow without anything and that’s the last thing you want to do,” City Councilman Paul Casto said.

“It gives another tool out there to try and help,” said Mayor Mike Thomas. “You know, it’s just hard to try and make this go away and we’re trying to use every little thing we can to make it better.”

The council will have their second reading of the ordinance at their next meeting.

The discussion of adding more lifeguards also continued at the meeting. That ended with the council requesting City Manager Mario Gisbert to bring back how much a single lifeguard would cost the city.

To see what their Beach Safety Ordinance entails, click here.