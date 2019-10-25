City Council looks to add business tax on short term rental properties

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The internet has changed the way people look for lodging when traveling to Panama City Beach as hotels are no longer the only avenue. Options through Air BNB and VRBO are now high on the search list.

Panama City Beach officials are looking to bring some of those tax dollars back to the city and possibly imposing a business tax on short term rental properties.

The council had its first reading of the ordinance during its regular meeting Thursday morning, requiring the owners of these properties to get a license from the city. The owners would then have to pay a one percent tax.

Mayor Mike Thomas says the city does not have a property tax so the more they can bring in for necessities, the better.

“We make a living simply off sales tax from percentages we get back so the more numbers we have that raise those percentages and the more business we do like Gulf Coast Jam gives us the revenue to pave our roads and other things we require to do,” Thomas said.

The council will have their second reading of the ordinance at their next meeting on November 14 at 6:00 p.m.

The council also extended the facilities contract with Gulf Coast Jam to allow the event to be held at Frank Brown Park through 2025.