SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents in an eastside city will soon be paying more on one of their bills partially due to the rising cost of inflation.

City leaders voted to increase residents’ utility bills at Monday’s Springfield commission meeting.

John Gipson has lived in Springfield his whole life. He said he likes to stay informed on the city’s plans, so on Monday night he was one of the residents in attendance at the meeting.

“After coming I found out there’s an increase on stormwater and garbage fees,” Gipson said.

The city voted 5-0 to raise the price of garbage pick-up by $2.94 per month.

Mayor Ralph Hammond said it’s mainly due to the cost of fuel and labor. Their vendor, Waste Pro, has to incorporate inflation into their prices.

“It’s not too bad,” Hammond said. “We’re going to do $2.94 this year and it’ll be a $3 increase next year.”

Every commissioner also supported a $1.50 increase for stormwater drainage.

It will now be $2.50 instead of just $1. They need the money for a stormwater study. The city of Springfield floods in many areas every time it rains.

“It all depends on the tide how fast the water drains,” Hammond said. “If you got a high tide then the north part goes through Mill Bayou. If the tide is in, then the Bayou isn’t going to drain. And then on the South side, we go through Martin Lake and if the tide’s in the gates are closed not enough water gets out.”

The city has held several workshops to inform the public about the possibility of these price increases.

Affected Springfield residents should expect to be notified of the hikes through their water bill.

“We try to keep it as minimum as possible, but it’s just a fact of life in today’s time,” the Mayor said.

While it’s not ideal, Gipson said he understands.

“I guess it goes along with everything else,” Gipson said. “With the increase, which they said that the county is going up on the water and Waste Pro going up on their services, so it just comes along with the package.”

As a lifelong resident, Gipson said he and others have been through these increases before and they’ll get through it for these much-needed services.

Mayor Hammond said they have to notify residents of the price increase at least 30 days before they’re charged for it. The hikes will likely first appear on December utility bills.