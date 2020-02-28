City approves contract to begin work on Bay Parkway Phase II

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Work will soon begin on phase two of Bay Parkway, a parallel roadway to Panama City Beach Parkway.

The city council says this new road will help alleviate traffic congestion on Back Beach and offers residents an alternate route to travel.

Phase one currently runs from State Road 79 to Pier Park Drive. Phase two will continue that road all the way to Nautilus Road.

During Thursday morning’s council meeting, the elected officials approved a $16,641,381 contract with C.W. Roberts Contracting Inc.

“The good thing about this is the contractors voluntarily offering up credits if they do not get it done in the 12 month period so they would be fined $5,000 and some change every day that they do not finish up to a maximum of 350,000 so that’s a very big incentive for them to finish on time and I’m grateful to have it,” said Councilman Geoff McConnell.

Mayor Mike Thomas says the crews should be starting work within the next month.

“We need this road finished so badly. It was put on hold for a couple of years when they first started and now we’re trying to really get things moving and make it work,” he said.