Citizen’s Lodge Park is getting a new disc golf course

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Thomas Anderson is the designer of Marianna’s new disc golf course.

Since the pandemic began, Anderson said disc golf has become popular around the country.

But when he moved to Jackson County last September, he discovered there wasn’t a convenient course to play.

“There’s the one in Compass Lake, “The Bear” they call it, but this is the main one. This is the only one that’s like free,” said Anderson. “In order to play somewhere else free, you’d have to drive to either Dothan, Tallahassee, or Panama City.”

Anderson said he’s designed many disc golf courses.

So when he found out county officials had been thinking for years about bringing one in, he had to help get the project going.

“I came out here. I helped with the design, the signs, those kinds of things, and made it happen,” said Anderson.

Volunteers from around the county are helping to bring the course to fruition.

They raised about $6,000, then got the other half of the funding from the county.

Anderson said they started digging dirt in August.

All that’s left to do is pour the concrete.

“Pouring the concrete pads is pretty hard because you have to get a concrete truck out into the woods and stuff like that and that’s a lot of work,” said Anderson.

Anderson said they’re hoping to wrap up construction within the next eight weeks, but depending on the weather, it could take until the end of the year to complete the project.