Church to host Callaway Christmas at Carlisle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Carlisle Baptist Church will host Callaway Christmas at Carlisle Saturday, December 21 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Carlisle Baptist will be providing presents for families in need, and while parents choose presents, children will have the opportunity to make crafts.

The event is in its second year, and last year the church presented local children with more than 400 gifts.

Associate Pastor Chad Reister visited News 13 Midday to preview the event.

