Church joins in on the back-to-school celebrations by blessing backpacks

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As kids and teachers get ready to go back to school., Forest Park United Methodist Church wanted to bless the students backpacks.

“The blessing of the backpacks included a prayer over the children and their backpacks. They also received a tag with our Forest Park kid’s logo on it,” said Jamie Clark, Children’s Ministry director. “We are just wanting our children to go out and just be a light for those around them,” said Clark.

The kids bowed their heads and joined their hands for the prayer; but, in their mind, eyes were on the prize.

“Pastor David said that if they still have their tags at the end of the school year on their backpacks, they get a pizza party. We have some extra tags just in case,” said Clark.

After getting their backpacks blessed, kids got to play outside while they waited on their parents to finish church.

Two inflatables were all it took to get the kids excited at the back-to-school celebration.

“You had to run, race, climb, slide, and that really big slide at the end, I was afraid to go at first,” said Jackson Clark, a student.

However, it wasn’t the blessing that made Jackson Clark unafraid.

“Momma was there to catch me just in case I fell, but do you know what happened to me? I didn’t fall. Except right before I got to the end I turned sideways instead of forward. I turned sideways and then I started spinning around until I got to the bottom,” said Jackson Clark.

The church collected about a dozen backpacks for local students and ended the back-to-school service with hamburgers.