MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Chrome Ministries is a Louisiana-based program that helps men recover from drug and alcohol addiction, homelessness, depression and abuse.

They use a three-step process, rescue, recovery and re-engagement into the community.

Chrome CEO David Bottner said they teach men how to be who God created them to be.

“Chrome is a place we want to deal with the heart,” Bottner said. “And then there will be a point in the program where the men are transitioning into what we say, re-engagement, which is finding those gifts and talents that are inside of you that God placed.”

Their goal is not only to transform lives in New Orleans but here in Florida.

They are planning for another rehab facility in Crestview, Florida, which will be specifically for women and children.



“The amazing work that we have seen and the transformation of lives in New Orleans, and literally we see about 700 people get into or recovery programs a year and also we see the need in this community and how drugs have ravaged it,” Bottner said.

Bottner said most rehab programs have a 1 in 10 success rate.

So far, he said their recovery program has a 90 percent success rate.



“I always thought that men, specifically men, graduate, and fall right back into addiction, and their main reason for that was the heart transformation, but then number two was the men didn’t have any money when they graduated the program,” Bottner said.

They will help the men involved in the program find jobs and save money.

So afterward they can rebuild their lives.



“Chrome is to redefine the person so they become just like a piece of chrome,” Bottner said. “That’s why the analogy is like they become this beautiful well-designed art, yet God is the designer, getting them back on track and becoming who he created them to become.”

The facility will be located at the old Marianna Middle School and they are hoping to open in 90 days.

Once they do, they will have 60 beds available.

All of the services are free to the community, but that’s why they need the communities help.

If anyone would like to donate visit their website or text to give at CHROME to 44-321.