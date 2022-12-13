SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — Christmas tree farms are closing down early this year due to the rising demand to buy a real Christmas tree.

Powell Tree Farm in Sneads is one of the local farms dealing with the sell-out.

The owner of the farm, Mark Powell said they haven’t had to close down early until the last two years. He’s been in the business for 41 years.

Now they’re already beginning to plant for the upcoming holiday seasons and doing it in bigger quantities.

Powell said he’s planting 350 trees this month and 500 more are on the way.

“It used to be everybody was just real local,” Powell said. “Now, you know, every year it seems like there are more and more people coming from 2-3 hours away. Kind of makes you smile.”

Powell Tree Farm opens the day after Thanksgiving every year.

Mark Powell said he realized how high the demand would be this year when the community started asking about picking them up before Thanksgiving.

He said he thinks he’ll have about 300 trees ready for sale during the next holiday season.