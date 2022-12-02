CALLAWAY, Fla.(WMBB)–The ‘Christmas in Callaway’ annual event returned Friday and several families from all over the area came to enjoy the festivities.

People filled the Callaway Art and Conference Center to watch the town tree light up the room for the first time this Christmas.

Callaway Mayor Pamm Henderson said she hopes this event gets everyone in the Christmas mood.



“I know I’ve had a lot of people say, oh, it just doesn’t feel like Christmas,” Henderson said. “I think tonight will kick off the Christmas season since we just got past thanksgiving.

‘Christmas in Callaway’ had food, live music, and even a hay ride through Christmas lights.

Callaway has not held the annual Christmas event since 2019. The event was a tradition for almost 20 years.



Mayor Henderson said this year was special getting to bring back, ‘Christmas in Callaway.’



“I know covid impacted the whole town, but down here it was kind of like we had a double whammy because we had the hurricane and that just threw everything into turmoil,” Henderson said. “Then we were finally starting to get back and then we had cover and then everybody, you know, we’re told you to stay in your house.”



The attendees at the event could not wait to see Santa, saying he was their favorite part of the festivities.



Callaway City Manager Ed Cook said residents can stop by the Callaway Arts and Conference Center to see the tree and decoration at any time.