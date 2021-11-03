Chipola College officials introduce simulation patients

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Chipola College nursing, EMS, and CNA students are in for a treat.

They will soon get the chance to apply what they learn in class to some of the most realistic patients on the market– simulation patients.

“With some, you can do CPR and you can see the compressions that you’re providing and the rate, the depth,” Patient Simulation Coordinator Katie Hayes said. “Others, you’re listening to lung sounds and heart sounds and bowel sounds. You can palpate pulses.”

The simulation patients come with a set of long hair, short hair, and different body parts to switch them from boy to girl.

Some of these dummies are capable of giving birth or having a seizure.

The simulation patients at Chipola College can even talk.

How it works is an instructor will go to the backroom and speak through a microphone.

That sound will project throughout the patient’s room, letting the students know what that patient might need.

The newly renovated simulation center has seven hospital rooms, two observation rooms, and two debriefing rooms.

Additionally, every room has two state-of-the-art cameras and a speaker.

“We operate the simulators from the control room and we can change their vital signs and their sounds just based on the decisions the students are making,” Hayes said.

After students deliver care to the patient, instructors and students meet in a de-briefing room to discuss what they did right, and how they can improve.

Students will be able to work with the simulators by the end of this semester.

By the spring of 2023, they’ll be fully implemented.