Chipola College instructors teach automotive skills via Discovery Channel

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Chipola College automotive instructors are in the eighth season of their TV show, ‘Tech Garage.’

When Chipola College instructor John Gardner began making automotive training videos, he said he never imagined he’d wind-up hosting a TV show on Discovery Channel.

“They just got so good the corporations were putting them on their websites and putting them on YouTube and Industry saw that and they said, ‘Hey we want to do a pilot, we want to do a how-to, basically a college education on steroids on tech garage,’ Tech Garage Host Gardner said.

That was in 2015. Fast-forward to today and Gardner is preparing for Tech Garage’s ninth season.

He said the show is one of the most-watched discovery channel programs on Saturday mornings.

“We’ll film straight for four or five days and then they’ll leave and then they’ll come back and we’ll knock out a season in about four or five trips,” Gardner said.

Gardner writes and produces every show, but he also has a right-hand man, Josh Ellis.

“I love teaching and he just kind of worked me in on the show, so I get to teach students and now I get to teach on the show too,” Chipola College and Tech Garage Automotive Instructor Ellis said.

Not only does the show help teach people from around the world automotive skills, but it’s also a great marketing arm for the college.

The automotive program enrollment has doubled since 2015, and companies have donated about 100-thousand dollars worth of equipment to the Chipola program.

