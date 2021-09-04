Chipley to receive $1.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Chipley City Council voted to approve resolution to accept $1.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding on Thursday.

According to our media partner, Washington County News, City Administrator, Dan Miner, told the council he will look for clarification on how the funds may be used and then will meet with the council to see if they have any eligible projects in mind.

Eligible purposes for the funds include infrastructure projects as well as certain administrative costs and recovery of lost revenue.

