Chipley residents come out for annual community prayer walk

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents came out for the annual Community Prayer Walk earlier today led by different pastors from the area.

According to our media partner, Washington County News, the theme for this year was ‘Walking in Prayer.’

The walk started at 8:00 Saturday morning at Yes Lord Deliverance Ministries where Earl Robinson kicked off the walk with a ‘Prayer of Unity.’

The next stops were the ‘Prayer of Justice’ led by Pastor Tim Brigham at the Washington County Courthouse, the ‘Prayer of Protection’ led by Pastor Leonard Blount at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the ‘Prayer of Education’ led by Pastor Tim Bush at the Washington County School District Office, the ‘Prayer of Economic Development’ led by Pastor Roy Corbittat at the Chamber of Commerce and lastly the ‘Prayer of Community’ led by Pastor Mark Glover at the Chipley Farmer’s Market.

Organizers said it’s a way to bring the community together for a positive, common purpose.