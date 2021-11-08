Chipley man sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing 6-year-old

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 36-year-old Chipley man was sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing a 6-year-old child in Washington County, sheriff’s officials said Monday.

Christopher Duffy

Washington Sheriff's deputies began investigating 36-year-old Christopher Duffy in 2019 after getting reports about the abuse from Bay County Sheriff's Office and the Gulf Coast Children's Advocacy Center.

He was arrested and charged with sexually battery of a victim under the age of 12 years old.

Duffy remained in the Washington County Jail as he awaited trial and was found guilty, by a Washington County Jury on September 28.

