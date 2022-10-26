CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 33-year-old Chipley man has been arrested after reports of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, they received evidence of the sexual misconduct between Todd Perronne and the victim.

The 13-year-old became pregnant following the incident.

The sheriff’s office said they received results from DNA testing on Wednesday revealing Perronne as the father.

Deputies arrested Perrone and took him to the Washington County Jail.

Investigators said more charges may be pending as the investigation continues.