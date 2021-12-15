Chipley man arrested after stabbing

CHIPLEY – A Chipley man is in custody following a stabbing that took place Wednesday at Summerbrook Apartments, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

News 13’s media partners, The Washington County News, is reporting that deputies responded to a report of a physical altercation at the apartment complex on Orange Hill Road around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials state that prior to arriving on scene, the victim advised dispatchers that the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Jeffre Sanabria-Hernandez of a Moss Hill Road address, had stabbed her during the altercation and was leaving the residence in a green Kia Soul.

Deputies arrived on scene in time to stop Sanabria-Hernandez and detain him.

According to law enforcement reports, the victim sustained a “very serious laceration” to her neck and had tied a pair of pants around her neck in an attempt to stop the blood flow. Washington County EMS transported her to a local hospital, and she was ultimately flown to an out-of-state hospital, where she is expected to make a full recovery.

Sanabria-Hernandez, who had an active warrant for violation of probation, was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.