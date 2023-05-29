CHIPLEY, FL. (WMBB) — Residents joined Chipley veterans at St. Joseph’s Community Park Monday to remember local fallen heroes.

The special honors will go to 5 different men who died during the Vietnam War.

Those five men are Ernest E. Sheffield, Elton L. Searcy, James I. Danford, Grady H. Harris, and Floyd E. Sellers.

The first one honored was Private First Class Sheffield, who was a member of the 1st Infantry Division and also known as the ‘Big Red One.’

Vietnam veteran Sergeant Richard Lee Morris said he had good memories of Sheffield.

“We were good friends up at Fort Benning, Georgia, and one night I was a squad leader, and there was one of three guys from Chicago who were tough guys. They followed us back to the platoon, and of course, it wouldn’t wait just a little while and that scuffle was over and Ernest and Henry, of course, left those three guys out back. And of course, they were ok later on. But Harnish was my buddy. We stuck together no matter what. And if he was your friend, he was your friend,” said Morris.

Morris also shared some of the combat he experienced during duty.

“I was hit with a Sapper attack on top of the hill. They had a Providence called Hung Long Vietnam. We lost three KIA’s, and five WIA’s and I had three of my friends totally destroyed by the closure from me to you, and I was not touched,” said Morris.

Sometimes luck is on your side and Morris said he is lucky to be alive from Vietnam.

“So I give all of the honor, the grace, and the glory to Jesus Christ, for me being here and I give all the honor to our friends who have passed on, that’s what Memorial Day is for,” Morris said.

The others will be remembered from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. till June 2, and remember, freedom has a price.