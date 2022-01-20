Chipley home destroyed in fire

A home is seen on fire in Chipley. Washington County News

A Chipley home is considered a total loss after a fire broke out overnight, officials wrote.

According to our media partners at the Washington County News Chipley firefighters said they were alerted to the fire about 1 a.m. They responded to find flames coming out of the home located on Forest Avenue.

With help from Bonifay fire they manage to get the fire out. No one was injured in the fire.

Chief Floyd Aycock with the Chipley Fire Department said the fire started by a heat lamp that had been left on to keep a family pet warm.

