Chipley falls to Newberry in 1A Title Game

(WMBB) – The Chipley Baseball team fell to Newberry 7-5 in the 1A Championship game on Thursday night.



The Tigers started off well, going up 2-0 after the Panthers pitcher Justin Crews had back to back walks with the bases loaded in the first,

Chipley keeps on going by the start of the bottom of the fourth they have extended that lead to 5-1.

However the Panthers really start to rally and a pair back to back walks with bases loaded ties the game up 5-5 in the bottom of the fifth.



The Panthers then scored two more runs in that inning and held on to that lead for the next six outs to win their first state title.



The Tigers finish their season with a 26-2 record and since this team has a lot of juniors on it, will be looking at getting back to the title game once again next season.