Children’s Advocacy Center to hold informational presentation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center will hold a formal presentation on child abuse and child sexual assault November 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The presentation will focus on the types of abuse suffered, as well as how the community can recognize signs and symptoms of abuse. It will also provide information on programs and services available for victims.

A.D. Harris Learning Center will hold the presentation, which will be followed by an opportunity to ask the presenters questions.

