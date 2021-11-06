Children cope with grief at Angel House Bereavement Center horse ride

An event took place Saturday afternoon in Southport where children dealing with grief rode horses and played with animals.

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Children grieving from the loss of family members, divorce and changing of homes had the opportunity to ride horses on Saturday.

The event was held by the Angel House Bereavement Center, with the goal to help kids cope with grief and sorrow.

“For the kids to see that effort, that outreach for animals and know that we at Angel House can do the same,” Sarah Dixson, an intern with the Angel House Bereavement Center said. “If they’ve got some grief going on we can reach out and help them in their healing journey as well.”

Around 10 kids attended the event. For many, it was their first time riding a horse.

“It’s cool how they move and stuff,” third-grader Jace Ruthurford said.

Officials of the Angel House Bereavement Center were hopeful that by showing the children how loved the animals were, the kids would understand how loved they are as well.

“It brings our kids together so that they know they’re not alone in hurting,” Angel House Bereavement Center director Denise Baril said. “We’ve had a lot of loss in the area with Hurricane Michael and then right behind that with COVID.”