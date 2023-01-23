Panama City, FL (WMBB) — A childcare worker charged after allegedly injuring a child last week has been charged with a second count of abuse, police said Monday.

Through continued investigation, PCPD detectives uncovered that Jessica C. Mills allegedly took part in another incident on November 14th of last year. She has now been charged with a second count of aggravated abuse, cruelty toward a child.

The victim suffered similar injuries and the investigation is ongoing, officers said. Mills remains in the Bay County Jail.

The Panama City Police Department asks anyone who believes their children may have been injured in Mills’ care to call 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously through the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app.