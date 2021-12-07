Child sex battery suspect sentenced to life in prison

Kenneth Ray Hunley (right) sits with his attorney. Photo provided by the State Attorney’s Office.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 70-year-old man found guilty of sexually battering and molesting a child was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday, plus two 25-year sentences followed by lifelong probation if he is ever released, according to a news release from the State Attorney’s Office.

Kenneth Ray Hunley was convicted of sexual battery on a child under the age of 12, and two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on Oct. 22.

“The victim in this case is already serving a life sentence because of what the defendant did to her,” said Prosecutor Barbara Beasley during Tuesday’s sentencing. “He stole her innocence, he stole her childhood, and this is something she’s got to live with every day of her life.”

Hunley was also designated as a Sexual Predator.