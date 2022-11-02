PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A nationwide scam known as the “Sofia Scam” has been spotted in several Panhandle areas.

Individuals on local highways are holding a poster with an image of an infant that asks for money for Sofia’s heart surgery.

On Tuesday, Walton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about the scam.

“This scam has made it to our area. Please help us spread the word. DO NOT give money to anyone without researching the cause,” WCSO wrote.

People have also reported seeing the scam in Panama City Beach near the Hathaway Bridge and Thomas Drive.