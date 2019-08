TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, (WMBB) — Parents who are serving our country at Tyndall Air Force Base now have a new place for kids to learn and grow.

Their Child Development Center (CDC) opened its new location on July 29.

The center was previously located at the 601st AOC Compound but damage from Hurricane Michael forced them to move.

The learning space is now housed inside the Chapel Annex.

According to Tyndall’s Facebook page, the center serves 28 children from ages two to five-years-old.