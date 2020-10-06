Chicken Salad Chick opens Wednesday in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Business continues to boom in Panama City as new stores and restaurants come to the 23rd Street corridor.

Chicken Salad Chick opens Wednesday in the city.

“This location has been a dream for a little while. We opened the Pier Park location about 7 years ago and 23rd Street has been in our hearts and minds for a long time,” said Co-owner Stephanie Lauderdale. “Obviously, we’ve had storms and epidemics to go through but we’ve landed now on the corner of 23rd and 77 and we’re super excited to be here.”

The restaurant is offering a variety of prizes for the first 100 guests through the doors throughout the week.

“Just come see us we’re super excited to be here,” Lauderdale said.

The restaurant is open each day from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.